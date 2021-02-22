Home  >  Overseas

Sai Aung Main, AFP

Lighting candles for freedom

Protesters hold a candlelight vigil outside the US Embassy during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. The United Nations condemned the violent dispersal that killed 3 people, after police officers fired live rounds on protesters in Mandalay last February 20, 2021. 

