MULTIMEDIA
Lighting candles for freedom
Sai Aung Main, AFP
Posted at Feb 22 2021 11:47 AM
Protesters hold a candlelight vigil outside the US Embassy during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. The United Nations condemned the violent dispersal that killed 3 people, after police officers fired live rounds on protesters in Mandalay last February 20, 2021.
- /entertainment/02/22/21/julia-montes-mas-masaya-na-sa-buhay-ngayon
- /news/02/22/21/duterte-rejects-pilot-test-for-in-person-classes-for-second-time-says-roque
- /overseas/02/22/21/myanmar-gripped-by-strike-as-anti-coup-protests-build
- /sports/02/22/21/nba-without-durant-nets-topple-clippers-to-end-perfect-west-coast-trip
- /business/02/22/21/presyo-ng-petrolyo-tataas-simula-pebrero-23