Abrahamic house promotes peaceful coexistence

MULTIMEDIA
Church, mosque, and synagogue all together in Abrahamic House
Ali Haider, EPA-EFE
Posted at Feb 21 2023 11:23 PM
A person walks at the Abrahamic Family House, which consists of a mosque, church, and first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. According to the official website, the Abrahamic Family House aims to become a place for learning, dialogue, and worship and promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.
