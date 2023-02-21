Abrahamic house promotes peaceful coexistence

MULTIMEDIA

Church, mosque, and synagogue all together in Abrahamic House

Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

A person walks at the Abrahamic Family House, which consists of a mosque, church, and first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. According to the official website, the Abrahamic Family House aims to become a place for learning, dialogue, and worship and promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.