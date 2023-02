MULTIMEDIA

Another 6.3 magnitude quake hits Turkey, Syria

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

An elderly man reacts after a new 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Monday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey’s Hatay Province and was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria.