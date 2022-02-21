Protest for peace in Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

People join demonstration for peace in Ukraine

Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP

Protesters carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a rally to show unity and support of Ukrainian integrity, amid soaring tensions with Russia, in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Sunday. Ukraine and Russia both on February 20 called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert an all-out war, but blamed each other for a sharp escalation in shelling on Kyiv's frontline with Moscow-backed separatists.

