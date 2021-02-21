MULTIMEDIA
United Airlines plane lands safely in Colorado after engine failure on air
Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via Reuters
Posted at Feb 21 2021 04:17 PM
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. Saturday. The Boeing 777-200 plane, which was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after takeoff, safely landed in Denver. No one was reported injured during the incident.
