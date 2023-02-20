Biden boosts US support for Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Biden solidifies US support for Ukraine

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (center-right) and US President Joe Biden (center-left) walk past the St. Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Biden met with Zelensky and his team to extend discussions on US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.