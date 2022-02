136 bodies retrieved from Brazil landslide

MULTIMEDIA

Brazil landslide kills at least 136

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People search for victims after a giant landslide in Petropolis, Brazil, on Saturday. A total of 136 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defense officials, after torrential rains caused massive landslide in the normally scenic tourist town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro.