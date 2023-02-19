Life after Turkey-Syria earthquake

MULTIMEDIA

Surviving the Turkey-Syria earthquake

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

A dog sits on a couch in front of a collapsed building after powerful earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey on Sunday. More than 45,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region.

