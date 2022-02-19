Home  >  Overseas

Canada cracks down on Ottawa COVID protesters

David Chan, AFP

Posted at Feb 19 2022 11:58 AM

Police move in on Ottawa COVID-mandate demonstrators

Police deploy to remove demonstrators against COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa on Friday. Canadian police on Thursday began a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made. 

