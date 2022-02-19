Police move in on Ottawa COVID-mandate demonstrators

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Canada cracks down on Ottawa COVID protesters David Chan, AFP Posted at Feb 19 2022 11:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police deploy to remove demonstrators against COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa on Friday. Canadian police on Thursday began a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Ottawa protests COVID demonstrators Canada Ottawa trucker protests /sports/02/19/22/pba-how-1986-draft-became-what-if-moment-for-alaska/classified-odd/02/19/22/gunmaker-unveils-semi-automatic-rifle-marketed-to-kids/entertainment/02/19/22/coleen-garcia-returns-to-acting-in-adarna-gang/video/news/02/19/22/voter-trust-at-crux-of-lighting-at-comelec-hq-watchdog/business/02/19/22/airbus-ordered-to-delay-implementing-qatar-jet-cancellation