MULTIMEDIA

Perseverance rover's first images on the Red Planet

Bill Ingals, NASA via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This NASA photo shows members of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team watching in mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.