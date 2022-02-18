MULTIMEDIA

Escalating conflict in Ukraine

Aris Messinis, AFP

A woman stands inside among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of a provocation by Moscow to justify military intervention in Ukraine after "disturbing" reports of mutual accusations of bombing between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists.