Britain braces for Storm Eunice

MULTIMEDIA
Britain issues red weather warnings due to Storm Eunice
Geoff Caddick, AFP
Posted at Feb 18 2022 05:40 PM
People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, on Friday as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice.
