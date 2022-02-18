Britain braces for Storm Eunice

MULTIMEDIA

Britain issues red weather warnings due to Storm Eunice

Geoff Caddick, AFP

People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, on Friday as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice.