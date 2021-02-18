MULTIMEDIA
Seaside cyclists
Punit Paranjpe, AFP
Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:52 PM
Cyclists gather at a seafront during sunrise in Mumbai, India Thursday. India, the country with the second highest number of reported COVID-19 cases, will soon require travelers from South Africa, Brazil, and the United Kingdom to undergo mandatory testing for the virus in a bid to contain the spread of the more infectious virus variants found in those countries.
- /overseas/02/18/21/democrats-to-unveil-bidens-us-immigration-reform-bill
- /video/news/02/18/21/medical-city-nag-dry-run-sa-pagpapabakuna-ng-frontliners-vs-covid-19
- /video/news/02/18/21/frontliners-sa-pgh-nag-aabang-na-sa-pagdating-ng-covid-19-vaccines
- /entertainment/02/18/21/taken-ka-ba-gerald-keeps-mum-but-says-marriage-is-his-next-chapter
- /news/02/18/21/empleyado-ng-caloocan-city-hall-arestado-sa-pangingikil