Seaside cyclists

Punit Paranjpe, AFP

Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:52 PM

Seaside cyclists

Cyclists gather at a seafront during sunrise in Mumbai, India Thursday. India, the country with the second highest number of reported COVID-19 cases, will soon require travelers from South Africa, Brazil, and the United Kingdom to undergo mandatory testing for the virus in a bid to contain the spread of the more infectious virus variants found in those countries. 

