MULTIMEDIA
NASA celebrates Perseverance’s scheduled landing in Mars
Emma Howells, NASA / AFP
Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:58 AM
This NASA photo released on Wednesday shows the Empire State Building in New York illuminated in red to celebrate the February 18, 2021 scheduled landing on Mars of NASA's Perseverance rover. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.
- /video/news/02/18/21/mag-lola-patay-sa-sunog-sa-mandaluyong
- /video/news/02/18/21/batangas-patuloy-ang-paghahanda-sa-maaaring-pagaalburoto-ng-taal-volcano
- /sports/02/18/21/nba-weather-causes-flight-issues-for-trail-blazers-thunder
- /business/02/18/21/jaguar-land-rover-to-cut-2000-jobs-globally-company
- /business/02/18/21/waymo-brings-robo-taxis-to-san-francisco-in-new-test