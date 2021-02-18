MULTIMEDIA

NASA celebrates Perseverance’s scheduled landing in Mars

Emma Howells, NASA / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This NASA photo released on Wednesday shows the Empire State Building in New York illuminated in red to celebrate the February 18, 2021 scheduled landing on Mars of NASA's Perseverance rover. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.