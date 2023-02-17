Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Christ the Redeemer tribute to earthquake victims Mauro Pimentel, AFP Posted at Feb 17 2023 03:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Syria and Turkey flags are seen projected alternately on the statue of Christ the Redeemer on Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, during a tribute to the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Read More: brazil christ syria turkey /news/02/17/23/dfa-76-notes-protests-sent-to-china-under-marcos-jr/life/02/17/23/how-did-ph-bet-mcdonnell-perform-at-qa-in-miss-charm/entertainment/02/17/23/look-enrique-gil-among-nba-all-star-celebrity-guests/news/02/17/23/paggamit-ng-hazard-hunter-app-hinimok-ng-dost/news/02/17/23/philhealth-disburses-p663-billion-for-covid-claims