Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Christ the Redeemer tribute to earthquake victims

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Posted at Feb 17 2023 03:39 PM

Tribute to earthquake victims

The Syria and Turkey flags are seen projected alternately on the statue of Christ the Redeemer on Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, during a tribute to the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. 

Read More:  brazil   christ   syria   turkey  