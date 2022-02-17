COVID-19 cases rise in Hong Kong

MULTIMEDIA
Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave
Peter Parks, AFP
Posted at Feb 17 2022 09:57 AM | Updated as of Feb 17 2022 10:00 AM
People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date. Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 4,280 confirmed cases, a new record, with most of the COVID deaths recorded in the past week have been patients above the age of 70.
