Checking out golden scales

Arun Sankar, AFP

Posted at Feb 17 2022 10:03 PM

A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, India on Thursday. Nursery schools across the state opened Wednesday with new guidelines placed after a 2-year gap as COVID-19 cases decline. 

