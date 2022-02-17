Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Checking out golden scales Arun Sankar, AFP Posted at Feb 17 2022 10:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, India on Thursday. Nursery schools across the state opened Wednesday with new guidelines placed after a 2-year gap as COVID-19 cases decline. Read More: fish Chennai pets coronavirus COVID19 India /entertainment/02/17/22/look-clara-benin-gets-billboard-at-times-square/video/business/02/17/22/ph-shares-fall-to-7438-despite-foreign-buying/video/news/02/17/22/philippines-covid-19-positivity-rate-at-97-percent/sports/02/17/22/us-figure-skaters-wanted-to-keep-their-medals/video/news/02/17/22/some-comelec-personnel-allegedly-violated-rules-in-removing-campaign-materials