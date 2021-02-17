MULTIMEDIA

Thousands of protesters call for Aung San Suu Kyi’s release

Sai Aung Main, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Protesters call for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Wednesday. Thousands of people participated in the demonstrations days after the military imposed internet blackouts in an attempt to stop the growing protest.