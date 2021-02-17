Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Rare snowstorm blankets Athens

Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP

Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:42 AM

Rare snowstorm blankets Athens

People walk near the snow covered Pnyx hill during heavy snowfall over Athens, on Tuesday. Greece's weather agency said the "low temperatures, ice and snowfall" would continue on February 16, with the civil protection agency recommending that people avoid travel.

Read More:  Athens   Greece   heavy snowstorm   Pnyx Hill   multimedia   multimedia photos  