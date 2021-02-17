MULTIMEDIA
Rare snowstorm blankets Athens
Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP
Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:42 AM
People walk near the snow covered Pnyx hill during heavy snowfall over Athens, on Tuesday. Greece's weather agency said the "low temperatures, ice and snowfall" would continue on February 16, with the civil protection agency recommending that people avoid travel.
