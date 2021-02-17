Home  >  Overseas

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Antonio Parrinello, Reuters

Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:43 AM

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, Tuesday. Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption does not pose any threat to surrounding communities but authorities suspended flights from Catania international airport.

