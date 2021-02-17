MULTIMEDIA
Italy's Mount Etna erupts
Antonio Parrinello, Reuters
Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:43 AM
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, Tuesday. Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption does not pose any threat to surrounding communities but authorities suspended flights from Catania international airport.
