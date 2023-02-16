MULTIMEDIA

Saving the Amazon forest

Andre Borges, EPA-EFE

Agents of the National Security Force burn illegal mining equipment during an operation by Brazilian authorities against the advance of deforestation and illegal mining in the Itaituba II Environmental Forest, Brazil, February 15, 2023. The surroundings of Itaituba, in the state of Para in northern Brazil, is one of the areas of the jungle most affected by deforestation.

