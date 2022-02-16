North Korea celebrates late leader's birth anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Kim Jong Un leads 80th birth anniversary of late leader Kom Jong Il

KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the celebration of the 80th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Jong Il in front of his statue in Samjiyon City, North Korea on Tuesday, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The late leader’s birthday is a major holiday in North Korea, called Day of the Shining Star, with a music concert and fireworks set in a refurbished holy city, but without a missile launch or military parade, according to state media.