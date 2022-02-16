Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Kim Jong Un leads 80th birth anniversary of late leader Kom Jong Il

KCNA via Reuters

Posted at Feb 16 2022 05:40 PM

North Korea celebrates late leader's birth anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the celebration of the 80th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Jong Il in front of his statue in Samjiyon City, North Korea on Tuesday, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The late leader’s birthday is a major holiday in North Korea, called Day of the Shining Star, with a music concert and fireworks set in a refurbished holy city, but without a missile launch or military parade, according to state media. 

Read More:  North Korea   Kim Jong Un   Kim Jong Il   Day of the Shining Star   Samjiyon City   Korean Central News Agency   North Korean leader  