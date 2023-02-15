Turkey ferry converted to temporary aid center

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ferry converted to temporary aid center and shelter for Turkey quake victims Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 15 2023 09:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Earthquake victims rest aboard the Orhangazi ferry ship in Iskenderun, Turkey on Thursday, days after twin earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria killing more than 41,000. Some 100 personnel of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality serve aboard the ferry that has been converted to a temporary aid center and shelter for earthquake victims which can host some 600 people. UN appeals for nearly $400 million for Syria quake victims Read More: Turkey Turkiye Turkey earthquake Turkey quake Turkey quake response Turkey earthquake response Turkey Syria quake Orhangazi ferry ship /entertainment/02/15/23/batang-quiapo-unang-tagpo-ng-karakter-nina-coco-lovi/video/news/02/15/23/labi-ng-pinay-na-namatay-sa-turkey-quake-dumating-na-sa-pinas/entertainment/02/15/23/look-zanjoe-marudo-ria-atayde-celebrate-valentines-day/video/business/02/15/23/ilang-senador-duda-pa-rin-sa-panukalang-maharlika-fund/news/02/15/23/fire-razes-homes-of-90-families-in-manila