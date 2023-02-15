Turkey ferry converted to temporary aid center

MULTIMEDIA

Ferry converted to temporary aid center and shelter for Turkey quake victims

Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE

Earthquake victims rest aboard the Orhangazi ferry ship in Iskenderun, Turkey on Thursday, days after twin earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria killing more than 41,000. Some 100 personnel of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality serve aboard the ferry that has been converted to a temporary aid center and shelter for earthquake victims which can host some 600 people.