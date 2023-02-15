MULTIMEDIA

Father and daughter pulled from the rubble after being trapped for eight days

Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

Emergency personnel carry Syrian Seher Ghanam who was rescued from the site of a collapsed building shortly after her father Faez Ghanam (not in photo) was also rescued some 209 hours after a major earthquake in Hatay, southeastern Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 40,000, with thousands more injured, after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as the window for rescuing trapped survivors narrows.

