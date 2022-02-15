Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave

Home  >  Overseas

Hong Kong struggles as it faces worst COVID-19 wave

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at Feb 15 2022 05:22 PM

People lie on hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on February 15, 2022, as the city faces its worst COVID-19 wave to date. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with some reaching over 90% capacity, as cases have multiplied 13 times in the last two weeks. 

 

