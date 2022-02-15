Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave

MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong struggles as it faces worst COVID-19 wave

Peter Parks, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People lie on hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on February 15, 2022, as the city faces its worst COVID-19 wave to date. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with some reaching over 90% capacity, as cases have multiplied 13 times in the last two weeks.