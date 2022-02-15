Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hong Kong struggles as it faces worst COVID-19 wave Peter Parks, AFP Posted at Feb 15 2022 05:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People lie on hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on February 15, 2022, as the city faces its worst COVID-19 wave to date. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with some reaching over 90% capacity, as cases have multiplied 13 times in the last two weeks. Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown despite COVID spiral Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Hong Kong hospital 5th wave pandemic hospital beds health care capacity /overseas/02/15/22/chinese-businessman-denies-australian-election-interference/sports/02/15/22/mma-pacatiw-sees-loopholes-in-andrades-game/entertainment/02/15/22/maris-racal-elisse-joson-share-best-lesson-on-love/news/02/15/22/pinay-singer-bida-sa-isang-musical-sa-spain/life/02/15/22/culture-shorts-up-diliman-festival-feu-virtual-show