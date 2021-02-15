MULTIMEDIA

Chinese vaccines arrive in Zimbabwe

Jekesai Njikizana, AFP

Workers offload part of a consignment of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from China off an Air Zimbabwe airplane which has just landed on Friday at the Robert Mugabe International Airport. Zimbabwe's economy was still reeling from the 37-year rule of ex-strongman Robert Mugabe that ended in 2017, that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.