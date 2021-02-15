MULTIMEDIA
Chinese vaccines arrive in Zimbabwe
Jekesai Njikizana, AFP
Posted at Feb 15 2021 10:24 PM | Updated as of Feb 15 2021 10:47 PM
Workers offload part of a consignment of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from China off an Air Zimbabwe airplane which has just landed on Friday at the Robert Mugabe International Airport. Zimbabwe's economy was still reeling from the 37-year rule of ex-strongman Robert Mugabe that ended in 2017, that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
