MULTIMEDIA
Aftermath of the earthquake aftershock in Japan
Issei Kato, Reuters
Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:16 PM
A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves during a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Sunday. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country's east coast on Saturday, apparently an aftershock of the 9 magnitude earthquake that hit the same area 10 years ago.
- /spotlight/02/15/21/expert-warns-of-high-risk-covid-19-transmission-in-cinemas
- /overseas/02/15/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-can-go-home-dfa
- /overseas/02/15/21/saudi-woman-convicted-of-murdering-bangladeshi-maid-in-rare-verdict
- /overseas/02/15/21/more-than-24-million-dead-108-million-covid-19-cases-worldwide
- /overseas/02/15/21/briton-broke-singapore-covid-rules-with-hotel-tryst