Aftermath of the earthquake aftershock in Japan

Issei Kato, Reuters

Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:16 PM

A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves during a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Sunday. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country's east coast on Saturday, apparently an aftershock of the 9 magnitude earthquake that hit the same area 10 years ago. 

