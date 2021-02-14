Home  >  Overseas

Fukushima earthquake aftermath

Posted at Feb 14 2021 11:11 AM

A collapsed wall after a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on Sunday in this photo taken by Kyodo. At least 100 people were reported injured after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern region of Japan on Saturday shortly before midnight.

 

