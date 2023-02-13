MULTIMEDIA
Survivor’s sweetest smile
Yasin Akgul, AFP
Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:32 AM
Rescuers evacuate a 12-year-old Syrian girl, Cudi, from the rubble of a destroyed building in Hatay, on Sunday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 33,000 on February 12, 2023, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.
- /overseas/02/13/23/us-has-had-contacts-with-china-over-spy-balloon-pentagon
- /sports/02/13/23/wu-makes-history-as-first-chinese-atp-tour-winner
- /sports/02/13/23/pelicans-williamson-to-be-sidelined-beyond-all-star-break
- /sports/02/13/23/nba-celtics-firepower-too-much-for-grizzlies
- /sports/02/13/23/scheffler-wins-pga-phoenix-open-reclaims-no-1-spot