Survivor’s sweetest smile

Yasin Akgul, AFP

Rescuers evacuate a 12-year-old Syrian girl, Cudi, from the rubble of a destroyed building in Hatay, on Sunday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 33,000 on February 12, 2023, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.