A life saved 5 days after the big quake

Ozan Kose, AFP

Rescuers react after a rescue operation to save 24-year-old Melisa Ulku from the rubble of a collapsed building at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on Saturday, five days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 25,000 on February 11, 2023 as rescuers worked in freezing weather to find people alive.