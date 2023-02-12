MULTIMEDIA
A life saved 5 days after the big quake
Ozan Kose, AFP
Posted at Feb 12 2023 11:25 AM
Rescuers react after a rescue operation to save 24-year-old Melisa Ulku from the rubble of a collapsed building at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on Saturday, five days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 25,000 on February 11, 2023 as rescuers worked in freezing weather to find people alive.
