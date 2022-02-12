Massabielle cave reopens

MULTIMEDIA

Grotte de Massabielle reopens

Lionel Buenaventure, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Priests attend the reopening of Massabielle cave at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Friday. The Grotte de Massabielle in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes has been closed since March 16, 2020 after France's first lockdown amid theCOVID-19 crisis.