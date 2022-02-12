Massabielle cave reopens

MULTIMEDIA
Grotte de Massabielle reopens
Lionel Buenaventure, AFP
Posted at Feb 12 2022 01:18 PM
Priests attend the reopening of Massabielle cave at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Friday. The Grotte de Massabielle in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes has been closed since March 16, 2020 after France's first lockdown amid theCOVID-19 crisis.
