Faith over health

Sanjay Kanojia, AFP

Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual fair of Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Thursday. India, second only to the United States in terms of number of COVID-19 cases with over 10 million, has began vaccination.