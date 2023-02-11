Praying for the ones lost in Turkey quake

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Praying for the ones lost Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 11 2023 11:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Friday. Over 22,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. Up to 5.3 million in Syria may be homeless after quake: UN Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 24,000 Read More: Turkey Turkey earthquake Turkey Syria quake disaster calamity tragedy quake earthquake mass gave /news/02/11/23/remains-of-filipino-casualty-in-turkey-quake-to-be-flown-home/sports/02/11/23/nfl-chiefs-quarterback-mahomes-earns-second-mvp-award/sports/02/11/23/nba-surgery-unlikely-for-brown-after-facial-fracture/sports/02/11/23/nets-guard-thomas-fined-40000-for-derogatory-jibe/entertainment/02/11/23/slam-dunk-makes-successful-leap-onto-s-korean-big-screens