Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Praying for the ones lost

Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 11 2023 11:08 AM

Praying for the ones lost in Turkey quake

A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Friday. Over 22,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. 

Read More:  Turkey   Turkey earthquake   Turkey Syria quake   disaster   calamity   tragedy   quake   earthquake   mass gave  