Praying for the ones lost in Turkey quake

Praying for the ones lost

Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Friday. Over 22,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.