Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Active Mount Etna spews lava again

Antonio Parrinello, Reuters

Posted at Feb 11 2022 10:55 AM | Updated as of Feb 11 2022 10:56 AM

Mount Etna is still active

General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, on Thursday. Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity. 

Read More:  Italy   Etna   volcano   eruption  