Mount Etna is still active

MULTIMEDIA
Active Mount Etna spews lava again
Antonio Parrinello, Reuters
Posted at Feb 11 2022 10:55 AM | Updated as of Feb 11 2022 10:56 AM
General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, on Thursday. Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity.
