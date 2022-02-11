Italy lifts face mask mandate

MULTIMEDIA
Face masks no longer mandatory outdoors in Italy
Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters
Posted at Feb 11 2022 09:01 PM
People pose for a photo without wearing face masks at the Capitoline Hill with the Roman Forum in the background on the day Italy's government lifted obligation to wear protective masks outdoor following a decline in COVID-19 cases on Friday. Under new rules set by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, masks will only be required in crowded areas and at indoor public venues from Feb. 11 until at least March 31.
