Italy lifts face mask mandate

MULTIMEDIA

Face masks no longer mandatory outdoors in Italy

Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People pose for a photo without wearing face masks at the Capitoline Hill with the Roman Forum in the background on the day Italy's government lifted obligation to wear protective masks outdoor following a decline in COVID-19 cases on Friday. Under new rules set by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, masks will only be required in crowded areas and at indoor public venues from Feb. 11 until at least March 31.