Medellin mayor hands out free computers

Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP

Posted at Feb 11 2022 08:31 PM

Free computers from mayor

Public school students hold computers received from the mayoralty in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday. Around 5,500 public school students received new computers in an event attended by Medellin Mayor Daniel Quintero. 

