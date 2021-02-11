Home  >  Overseas

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Posted at Feb 11 2021 05:01 PM

Offering incense for the Lunar New Year

A worshiper wearing a face mask makes offerings of incense sticks ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the COVID-19 outbreak, at Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong, China on Thursday. Health experts in the city have expressed concerns of a possible rebound in COVID-19 cases during Lunar New Year celebrations and urged citizens to observe prevention measures even as the city logged a steady decline in daily cases and is set to relax restrictions on February 18. 

