Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Offering incense for the Lunar New Year Tyrone Siu, Reuters Posted at Feb 11 2021 05:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worshiper wearing a face mask makes offerings of incense sticks ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the COVID-19 outbreak, at Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong, China on Thursday. Health experts in the city have expressed concerns of a possible rebound in COVID-19 cases during Lunar New Year celebrations and urged citizens to observe prevention measures even as the city logged a steady decline in daily cases and is set to relax restrictions on February 18. HK sudden lockdowns leave some residents trapped in shops, salons overnight Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask Lunar New Year Chinese New Year incense sticks Man Mo Temple Hong Kong multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/11/21/celebrity-travel-planner-angely-dub-to-move-overseas-after-p1-m-looting-in-cubao-condo/sports/02/11/21/mma-denice-zamboanga-claps-back-at-chinese-fighters-quick-finish-claim/life/02/11/21/viral-mala-prenup-shoot-ng-senior-couple-patok-sa-netizens/news/02/11/21/tala-hospital-expects-delivery-of-close-to-800-vials-of-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-on-sunday/sports/02/11/21/nakaka-miss-kalaban-sila-alyssa-aby-marao-excited-for-national-league