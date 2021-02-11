MULTIMEDIA
Impeach the Ex-President
Mike Segar, Reuters
Posted at Feb 11 2021 12:09 PM
A protestor wearing a mask of former U.S. President Donald Trump is pronounced guilty during a "People's Trial" demonstration held by Refuse Fascism NYC, in support of convicting the ex-president in his second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, in Times Square in New York City, New York, in the United States on Wednesday.
- /entertainment/02/11/21/direk-lauren-dyogi-greets-johnny-mr-m-manahan-on-his-birthday
- /news/02/11/21/1-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-davao-del-sur
- /news/02/11/21/parlade-to-retire-soon-no-interest-in-new-government-post-defense-chief
- /sports/02/11/21/nba-kyrie-irving-leads-nets-past-pacers
- /entertainment/02/11/21/juris-jed-madela-team-up-for-free-pre-valentine-concert-on-youtube