Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Impeach the Ex-President

Mike Segar, Reuters

Posted at Feb 11 2021 12:09 PM

Impeach the Ex-President

A protestor wearing a mask of former U.S. President Donald Trump is pronounced guilty during a "People's Trial" demonstration held by Refuse Fascism NYC, in support of convicting the ex-president in his second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, in Times Square in New York City, New York, in the United States on Wednesday. 

Read More:  US   United States   Senate   Trump   impeachment   protest   multimedia   multimedia photo  