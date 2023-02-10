MULTIMEDIA

French strike against pension reform

Alain Jocard, AFP

A member of the SUD labor union holds flares during a demonstration on the Parvis du Trocadero, across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, during a cross-sector labor union protest against France's controversial pension reform bill in Paris on Thursday. The planned reforms include hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the number of years people must make contributions for a full pension.

