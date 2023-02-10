Elderly woman rescued from quake rubble after 80 hours

MULTIMEDIA

Elderly woman rescued from earthquake rubble after 80 hours

Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A 68-year-old woman is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building on Thursday, 80 hours after a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey. The death toll in the earthquake that affected Syria and Turkey topped 21,000, even as hopes of finding more survivors faded as rescuers work a vast area of destruction amid the winter cold.

RELATED:

Read More: earthquake Turkey elderly senior rescue