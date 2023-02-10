Bitter cold hampers search for earthquake survivors

MULTIMEDIA

Bitter cold hampers search for more earthquake survivors

Refik Tekin, EPA-EFE

People huddle by the fire next to a collapsed building on Thursday, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir city, southeastern Turkey. The death toll has now climbed to 21,000 from the 2 major earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as bitter cold hampered the search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water.