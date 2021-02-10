Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protests continue in Myanmar Sai Aung Main, AFP Posted at Feb 10 2021 10:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters stand with a plastic cover to protect against police water cannon as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military raided the National League for Democracy headquarters in Yangon on Tuesday evening as hundreds of thousands join calls for the immediate release of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Read More: Myanmar protest water cannon National League for Democracy Yangon multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/02/10/21/mexican-president-wants-bosses-to-take-unsold-presidential-jet/sports/02/10/21/nba-jerami-grant-powers-pistons-over-nets/sports/02/10/21/football-man-utd-reach-fa-cup-quarter-finals-burnley-crash-out/news/02/10/21/incompetent-poe-hits-transport-officials-over-car-seat-law-pmvics/sports/02/10/21/tennis-murray-wins-season-opener-in-italy-16000km-away-from-australian-open