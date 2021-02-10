MULTIMEDIA

Protests continue in Myanmar

Sai Aung Main, AFP

Protesters stand with a plastic cover to protect against police water cannon as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military raided the National League for Democracy headquarters in Yangon on Tuesday evening as hundreds of thousands join calls for the immediate release of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.