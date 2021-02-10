MULTIMEDIA

Dubai launches ‘Al-Amal’ probe to Mars

Giuseppe Cacace, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The launch of a rocket into space is projected on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates’ "Al-Amal" -- Arabic for "Hope" -- probe's to Mars carries out a tricky maneuver to enter the Red Planet's orbit. A tense half-hour today will determine the fate of "Hope". If successful, the probe which is designed to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, will become the first of three spacecraft to arrive at the Red Planet this month.