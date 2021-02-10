MULTIMEDIA

33 millions Americans receive COVID-19 vaccine: US CDC

Go Nakamura, Reuters

Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas, U.S. on Wednesday. About 33 million Americans had received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention as it records 27.17 million coronavirus cases with 465, 440 deaths and 79,805 currently hospitalized as of February 8, 2021.