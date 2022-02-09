Home  >  Overseas

Getting tested for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Joyce Zhou, Reuters

Posted at Feb 09 2022 07:16 PM

Hong Kong residents queue for COVID-19 testing

People queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing center for COVID-19 at the Central District in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The Chinese special administrative region reported is first death potentially linked to the virus in 5 months as it recorded more than 2,600 cases over the past 2 weeks compared with just 2 in December. 

