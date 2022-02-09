Hong Kong residents queue for COVID-19 testing

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Getting tested for COVID-19 in Hong Kong Joyce Zhou, Reuters Posted at Feb 09 2022 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing center for COVID-19 at the Central District in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The Chinese special administrative region reported is first death potentially linked to the virus in 5 months as it recorded more than 2,600 cases over the past 2 weeks compared with just 2 in December. Hong Kong reports 1st potentially COVID-linked death in 5 months Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Hong Kong nucleic acid testing COVID-19 testing COVID testing /business/02/09/22/china-tech-workers-death-reignites-industry-overtime-debate/news/02/09/22/china-turns-over-p1-b-worth-of-donated-equipment-to-ph/news/02/09/22/very-shallow-quakes-occur-in-kanlaon-volcano-vicinity/news/02/09/22/fact-check-hindi-si-dating-pangulong-marcos-ang-nagpatayo-ng-tup-at-5-iba-pang-eskwelahan/news/02/09/22/mga-gamit-sa-paaralan-sa-e-samar-pinagsisira