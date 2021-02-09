Home  >  Overseas

Protests continue in Myanmar amid junta warnings

Protests continue in Myanmar amid junta warnings

Police fire water cannons at protesters as they continue to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in the Myanmar capital of Naypyidaw on Tuesday. The protesters defied a new military ban on rallies as they gathered for the fourth straight day against the military takeover and called for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

