Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protests continue in Myanmar amid junta warnings AFP Posted at Feb 09 2021 07:33 PM Police fire water cannons at protesters as they continue to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in the Myanmar capital of Naypyidaw on Tuesday. The protesters defied a new military ban on rallies as they gathered for the fourth straight day against the military takeover and called for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar anti-coup protesters defy junta warnings Martial law declared in parts of Myanmar as rallies heap pressure on coup leaders