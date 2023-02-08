Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Nepalese Buddhists pray for world peace Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 08 2023 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nepalese Buddhists walk around Bauddhanath Stupa while attending a prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. Hundreds of monks and Buddhist pilgrims from across the country gathered at the premises of Bauddhanath Stupa to participate in a prayer meeting for world peace. Ukraine can win war in 2023 with more Western weapons, adviser says China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan Read More: Bauddhanath Stupa Nepal Buddhists world peace prayer meeting /news/02/08/23/marcos-says-constitution-dynamic-flexible/entertainment/02/08/23/fpj-classic-batang-quiapo-tampok-ang-mga-kilalang-vloggers/video/news/02/08/23/ilang-bahagi-ng-roxas-blvd-binaha-dahil-sa-nasirang-tubo/sports/02/08/23/adorador-says-no-pressure-to-fill-in-for-santiago-manabat/entertainment/02/08/23/ten-little-mistresses-has-message-for-women-on-valentines-day