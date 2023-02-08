Home  >  Overseas

Nepalese Buddhists pray for world peace

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 08 2023 05:21 PM

Nepalese Buddhists pray for world peace

Nepalese Buddhists walk around Bauddhanath Stupa while attending a prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. Hundreds of monks and Buddhist pilgrims from across the country gathered at the premises of Bauddhanath Stupa to participate in a prayer meeting for world peace. 

