Nepalese Buddhists pray for world peace

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Nepalese Buddhists walk around Bauddhanath Stupa while attending a prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. Hundreds of monks and Buddhist pilgrims from across the country gathered at the premises of Bauddhanath Stupa to participate in a prayer meeting for world peace.