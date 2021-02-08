Home  >  Overseas

Dangerous wind chills in Illinois

Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP

Posted at Feb 08 2021 09:41 AM

Ice and snow build up along Lake Michigan during dangerously cold weather in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, dangerous wind chills can bring temperatures to up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (-3 degrees Celsius) in the Chicago area on Sunday. 

