After the quake in Turkey

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

People wait near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 with the death toll feared to rise as rescuers search for survivors across the region.