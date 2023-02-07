Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA After the quake in Turkey Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 07 2023 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wait near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 with the death toll feared to rise as rescuers search for survivors across the region. Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria Filipino quake victims in Turkey seek help Why is Turkey an earthquake hot spot? Read More: earthquake earthquake aftermath Turky Syria Turkey Syria earthquake /sports/02/07/23/volleyball-player-joy-dacoron-makes-it-to-bb-pilipinas/entertainment/02/07/23/miley-cyrus-continues-billboard-top-streak-to-3rd-week/news/02/07/23/rotc-cures-mental-health-not-the-same-for-every-person-doh/sports/02/07/23/san-miguels-cj-perez-is-pba-player-of-the-week/sports/02/07/23/badminton-alvin-morada-christian-bernardo-rule-iran-tourney