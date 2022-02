More US troops to Europe

MULTIMEDIA

More US troops being sent to Europe as tensions grow in Ukraine

Hunter Garcia, US Army via AFP

US army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday for the US European Command area of responsibility. Tensions continue to rise in the region as Russia is said to have more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and US troops continue arriving in Poland to bolster NATO's forces in the region.